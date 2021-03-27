Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pelosi: I'm not stepping down

CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes asked Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) about the possibility of changing Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives. Her response: "I'm here as long as my members want me."
