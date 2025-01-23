Pastor discusses Trump and bishop's interaction over immigration policies Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde says she will continue to pray for President Trump after he lashed out at her for her plea for mercy to immigrants at a post-inauguration prayer service on Tuesday. The reverend said she doesn't consider Mr. Trump an enemy and believes they can disagree respectfully. The Rev. Dr. K Karpen, senior pastor at St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church in New York, joined CBS News to talk about Mr. Trump's immigration policies and his rift with Budde.