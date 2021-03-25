Live

Watch CBSN Live

Passage: Star Spangled Banner

As he was held prisoner by the British on September 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key watched the Royal Navy bombard Fort McHenry in Baltimore harbor - and began to write "The Star-Spangled Banner." Charles Osgood reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.