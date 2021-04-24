Live

Watch CBSN Live

Passage: Florence Henderson

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the life and career of actress Florence Henderson, who died Thursday night at age 82. Henderson was best known as the beloved matriarch of TV's "The Brady Bunch." Jane Pauley reports.
