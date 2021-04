Passage: Elie Wiesel Born in 1928 in what is now Romania, Elie Wiesel was just 15 years old when he and his family were seized by the Nazis and sent to Auschwitz. Allied forces freed him in 1945, but not before he lost both parents and one of his three sisters. The author who shed light on the atrocities connected to the Holocaust, fought intolerance and championed causes attached to Israel - and in the process won the Nobel Peace Prize - died early Saturday at the age of 87. Charles Osgood reports.