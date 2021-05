Passage: Della Reese and David Cassidy "Sunday Morning" looks back at the careers of two talented entertainers who died this past week: jazz and gospel singer Della Reese, whose second career as an actress included a starring role in the series "Touched by an Angel"; and singer David Cassidy, who became a star (and a teen heartthrob) in the 1970s musical series "The Partridge Family." Jane Pauley reports.