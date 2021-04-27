Live

Paris on alert after attack at Louvre museum

French police shot a man in the shopping mall underneath the Louvre museum in Paris Friday morning after he lunged at soldiers with a large knife. The suspect, a 29-year-old Egyptian, came to France legally in January. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
