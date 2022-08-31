Parents concerned about potential monkeypox exposure for kids going back to school More than 18,400 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the U.S. so far. While only 17 of those are children under the age of 16, some parents are concerned that the number will grow as kids head back to school. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon at Columbia University Medical Center, joins CBS News to discuss what parents need to know about that, plus the new COVID booster shot formula targeting Omicron subvariants.