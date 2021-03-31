Live

Oscars get a tech upgrade behind the scenes

Each year, the Oscars get a tech upgrade, especially in the area of sound. What does it take to put on Hollywood's grandest awards show for celebrities in the auditorium and viewers around the world? CNET's Kara Tsuboi reports from Los Angeles.
