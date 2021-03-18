Live

Oscar Pistorius vomits at trial

South African track star Oscar Pistorius cried and became sick as he heard a doctor describe the fatal injuries to his girlfriend. The runner is on trial for her premeditated murder. CBS' Alphonso Van Marsh reports from London.
