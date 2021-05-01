Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, June 4

This week on Face the Nation: the latest on the terror attack in London, the president's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, and a preview of former FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony next week.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.