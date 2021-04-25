Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, December 4

"Face the Nation" brings you the latest on the White House transition process, with incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.