Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, August 28

"Face the Nation" brings you the latest on the campaign trail with Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, Trump supporter Dr. Ben Carson, Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and others
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.