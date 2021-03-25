Oklahoma nursing home beheading threat

Live

An Oklahoma man is now in jail accused of threatening to behead a co-worker. Police say the threat was actually made nearly two weeks before the beheading attack in Moore, Oklahoma. KWTV's Karl Torp reports.
