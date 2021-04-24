Live

Watch CBSN Live

Oklahoma earthquake causes serious damage

Emergency officials are checking damage after an earthquake rattled the central part of Oklahoma. The 5.0 quake shook homes and other buildings in Cushing, Oklahoma. Chris Gilmore of Oklahoma affiliate KWTV reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.