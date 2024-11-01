Offensive comments taking off before Trump, Harris race ends Offensive comments made in the last days before the Nov. 5 election are shadowing a key week for both presidential candidates to sway 2024 undecided voters. Former President Donald Trump's comments about former Rep. Liz Cheney are drawing criticism, while Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign still navigates the fallout from President Biden's "garbage" comments. CBS News' Jake Rosen has more. Also, Taurean Small reports on JD Vance and Tim Walz campaigning in Michigan.