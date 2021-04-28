Live

Obama's March Madness bracket

Former President Obama revealed his bracket for the men's NCAA Tournament Wednesday. The 44th president picked the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels to face off in the March Madness championship. He believes UNC will emerge victorious.
