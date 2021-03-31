Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obamacare Challenge

A sharply divided Supreme Court heard arguments over subsidies related to the Affordable Care Act. Tejinder Singh, Contributor for SCOTUSblog, discusses the latest challenge to Pres. Obama's signature domestic legislation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.