NYC renter facing possible eviction: "I want people to know that this can happen to anybody" It's the beginning of the month and for many Americans, rent is due as fears of an eviction crisis looms. A federal eviction moratorium expires at the end of the month, and those who owe back rent could be forced out of their homes. Jericka Duncan spoke to a New York City renter who owes nearly $20,000 in back rent. Duncan reports on those who are struggling to make payments.