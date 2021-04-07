Live

Watch CBSN Live

No white knight for Democrats

CBS News Correspondent Julianna Goldman, Ed O'Keefe of the Washington Post, Mark Leibovich of The New York Times Magazine, and the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg discuss Hillary Clinton’s race to attract the Democratic base by signing up superdelegates
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.