Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Antony Blinken Interview
Biden Administration
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
D.C. officer pens letter about ongoing trauma from Capitol riot
Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated
SpaceX successfully launches — and lands — Starship prototype
CDC projects sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July
2 Americans convicted of killing police officer in Italy
Biden administration to support waiving COVID-19 patents
Global hunger crisis hit five year high in 2020, U.N. says
Home of San Francisco's first lesbian married couple to be landmark
Paycheck Protection Program runs dry for most loan applicants
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
NFL players resume protesting national anthem
National anthem protests resumed Sunday as NFL players took the field in London and across the U.S. Some are demonstrating against racial injustice while many are showing solidarity. Tony Dokoupil reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On