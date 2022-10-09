Watch CBS News

NFL announces updated concussion protocol

The NFL announced an update to the league's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's games. The changes followed a joint investigation into the handling of Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent head injury. Danya Bacchus has more.
