CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
The persistent threat of China invading Taiwan
Arizona gubernatorial candidates on abortion, immigration and the economy
Julia makes landfall as Category 1 storm in Nicaragua
Pulling back the veil of secrecy surrounding McKinsey
Russian strike kills at least 17 in Ukraine following bridge attack
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Hurricane Ian
Emily Sisson sets American record at Chicago Marathon
A New York concert hall's triumphant reprise
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his favorite role: Dad
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
NFL announces updated concussion protocol
The NFL announced an update to the league's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's games. The changes followed a joint investigation into the handling of Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent head injury. Danya Bacchus has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On