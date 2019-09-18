Trump Names National Security Adviser
Saudi Oil Attack
Abortion Rate Drops
Israel Election Deadlock
Homeowner Kills Masked Teens
Recession Worries
"Downton Abbey"
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump names hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien national security adviser
Empty holding facility for migrant children costs $720,000 a day
Trump mulls response as Saudis say oil attack "sponsored by Iran"
Navy official confirms UFO videos are authentic
Abortion rate drops to lowest level since Roe v. Wade
Who is Robert O'Brien, Trump's pick for national security adviser?
Anti-gun group releases chilling back-to-school ad
3 teens killed in potential "stand your ground" case
Fed cuts interest rates for second time in six weeks
Eye On Earth
Complete Coverage
U.N. Secretary General to CBS News: Climate change poses a "global risk"
Storm-resistant parks are helping cities defend against flooding
Pacific Ocean "blob" harming marine life
5 things to know about climate change
Studying Earth's climate by living under the sea
Scientists brave the Arctic to study climate change
Climate change will be an issue for most voters in 2020 — CBS News poll
Most Americans say climate change should be addressed now — CBS News poll
Is climate change making hurricanes more powerful?
Studying the mating habits of sharks
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Next generation leaders call to action
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue