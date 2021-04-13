Live

Watch CBSN Live

New Jersey seeing major flooding

It's not snow but water causing problems for Jersey Shore residents. The massive winter storm hitting the East Coast is producing floods on par with -- and in some cases worse than -- those seen during Superstorm Sandy. Jericka Duncan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.