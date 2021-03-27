Live

Watch CBSN Live

New guidelines for preventing kidney stones

New guidelines from the American College of Physicians say people who have had a kidney stone should drink at least 2 liters of fluid a day to prevent future stones. Drinking more fluids could cut the chances of recurring kidney stones in half.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.