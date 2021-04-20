Live

New dispute over Clinton emails

The State Department released new emails from top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin Wednesday. The Trump campaign says the emails are proof of corruption, while the Clinton campaign says they show nothing of the sort. Nancy Cordes has more.
