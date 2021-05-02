Live

New details on London terror attack

Authorities in London are revealing details about the weapons used in last week's terror attack. Investigators say the attackers tried to rent a larger van to strike pedestrians. CBS News security analyst Frank Cilluffo joins CBSN to discuss.
