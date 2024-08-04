New CBS News poll finds Harris with slight edge A new CBS News poll finds Kamala Harris with a slight edge over Donald Trump nationally and tied across the battleground states, and CBS News elections and surveys executive director Anthony Salvanto joined "Face the Nation" to discuss its latest findings. Calling it a "big reset," he pointed out that President Biden, when he was still in the race, trailed Trump by 5 points, but with Harris as the presumptive nominee, "you see more Democrats now say not only are they excited about Harris as the nominee, but that they're going to vote," Salvanto said. Core Democratic constituencies are saying they're going to vote, including Black and women voters, Salvanto said. He also noted that on the question of having the mental and cognitive ability to serve, she leads Trump.