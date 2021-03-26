Live

Watch CBSN Live

New app for medical marijuana users

There's a new smartphone app that allows medical marijuana users to get delivery from dispensaries to their door. The app, Nestdrop, is a medical delivery service created by founders Roddy Rodnia and Michael Pycher. KCBS reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.