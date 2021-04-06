Live

Watch CBSN Live

New 9/11 photographs released

The National Archives has released never-before-seen photographs of President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney, taken on September 11, 2001. Contessa Brewer has the dramatic pictures from one of America's darkest days.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.