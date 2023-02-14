George Santos Documentary
Mystery deepens over unidentified objects
The Biden administration is still saying very little about three unidentified objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada last weekend. Officials say they do not know what they were or where they came from. Ed O'Keefe reports.
