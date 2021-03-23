Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mysterious white flags appear on Brooklyn Bridge

Despite around-the-clock surveillance, 20-foot white flags appeared on the Brooklyn Bridge Tuesday, embarrassing the NYPD and raising questions about the security of New York City's landmarks. Michelle Miller reports the latest security breach.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.