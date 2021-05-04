Live

Watch CBSN Live

Muslims Love Me

Marilyn Hickey is an 86-year-old televangelist with thousands of followers in Pakistan. She says she's bringing healing, even if she's risking her life to do so. James Brown joins her in Lahore for "CBSN: On Assignment."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.