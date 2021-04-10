Live

Multi-pronged assault on ISIS in Sinjar

U.S. airstrikes and Iraqi Kurdish forces targeted the Islamic State in Sinjar Thursday in an offensive that the Pentagon hopes will provide a breakthrough in the fight against extremist group. Charlie D'agata is on the ground with Kurdish fighters.
