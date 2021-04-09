Live

Mudslide buries Calif. highway

Crews are working to clear damage left by a fast moving mudslide in California, that swept across Interstate 5, stranding hundreds of drivers. CBS News' Chris Martinez has the latest on the mucky mess.
