Movie title sequence: "Se7en" Director David Fincher's visually striking films usually begin with a bang, and his 1995 serial killer thriller "Se7en" is a prime example - a hypnotic, fragmented view of a fragmented and very dangerous personality. Images of the killer assembling his notebooks introduce the villain to the audience way before he is found out by the film's protagonists, the cops played by Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt. Titles are a mix of scratched typography and sans serif fonts shot in a jittery, frenzied fashion that puts viewers on edge, and keeps them there. Title design: Kyle Cooper.