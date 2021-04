Movie title sequence: "Raging Bull" Robert De Niro as boxer Jake La Motta jumps, jabs, bobs and weaves in slow motion in the opening of Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull" (1980). The static black-and-white cinematography by Michael Chapman isolates De Niro in the ring, where this masculine expression before a faceless crowd is both elegant and threatening. Title design: Dan Perri. Music: "Cavalleria Rusticana" by Mascagni.