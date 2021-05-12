More charges expected in January 6 Capitol attack

Live

The Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol attack on January 6 continues, and more charges are expected to be announced. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the latest.
