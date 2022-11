"Monkeypox" renamed "mpox" by World Health Organization The World Health Organization says monkeypox is being renamed mpox in order to combat racist associations and stigma associated with the original name. Both names will be used during a transition period over the next year. Dr. Jay Varma, director of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response at Weill Cornell Medicine, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the name change and what we've learned thus far about the virus.