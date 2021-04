Missing EgyptAir jet calls Egypt's transportation security into question EgyptAir Flight 804 had entered Egyptian airspace when it vanished early Thursday morning. Earlier this year, a man with fake explosives hijacked a domestic EgyptAir flight, and last October, an explosion brought down a Russian jetliner over the Sinai Peninsula after it took off from an Egyptian airport. ISIS claimed responsibility, and 224 people were killed. Jeff Pegues reports.