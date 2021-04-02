Live

Watch CBSN Live

Millions to be affected by violent storms

Tornado watches were up in the South as violent thunderstorms moved across the region. The storms are moving up the coast and will affects tens of millions, including the Boston Marathon. WBZ's chief meteorologist Eric Fisher tells us more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.