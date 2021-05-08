Live

Michael Flynn may be cooperating with Robert Mueller's probe

CBS News has confirmed that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's lawyers are no longer communicating with President Trump's legal team. It's a sign, some say, that Flynn may have made a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether there was collusion between Mr. Trump's campaign and Russia. Zeke Miller, an Associated Press White House reporter and CBSN political contributor, joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments.
