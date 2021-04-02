Live

Watch CBSN Live

Maya Angelou's words get turned into rap

The work of the late poet Maya Angelou has been turned into hip-hop. A recently released album sets her work to music in an attempt to expose the author to younger generations. Michelle Miller takes a look at the project.
