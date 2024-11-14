Matt Gaetz resigns from House before ethics report release Matt Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives on Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump tapped him to lead the Department of Justice as attorney general. Before Gaetz resigned, the House Ethics Committee had been investigating claims of sexual misconduct and other violations, which he has denied. CBS News investigative producer Michael Kaplan has more. Then, Republican strategist Kevin Sheridan and former Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York join with analysis.