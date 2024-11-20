Gaetz meeting with senators about attorney general job in face of misconduct allegations
Matt Gaetz is on Capitol Hill Wednesday meeting with senators as he tries to shore up support for his bid to be attorney general. President-elect Donald Trump says he's not reconsidering his choice of Gaetz for AG even as pressure grows for the House Ethics Committee to release its findings on claims of misconduct by the former Florida congressman. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.