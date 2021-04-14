Live

Massive storm hits Fiji

One of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere hit the island nation of Fiji with wind gusts reaching up to 224 mph. At least one person has died from the Category 5 cyclone. Carter Evans reports with more.
