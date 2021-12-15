Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mark Meadows faces House contempt vote

Mark Meadows could be the first current or former House member to be held in contempt of Congress in nearly 200 years. Meadows faces the charge for refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the Capitol riot. Kris Van Cleave reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.