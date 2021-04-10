Live

Watch CBSN Live

Marcus Samuelsson: Keep dreaming big

Web extra: Marcus Samuelsson came to America as a young man with $300 in his pocket. The celebrity chef, cookbook author and owner of Red Rooster Harlem in New York City talks to Jane Pauley about how he worked to make his culinary dreams a reality.
