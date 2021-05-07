Live

Manhunt for Md. workplace shooter ends

The gunman accused of killing three co-workers at a Maryland office park and injuring three others is in custody. Radee Labeeb Prince was arrested in Newark, Delaware, Wednesday night after a manhunt. CBS News' Errol Barnett reports.
