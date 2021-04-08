Live

Watch CBSN Live

Man catches a fish with his drone

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including Farmer Derek catching a fish using his drone and Herman the baby tortoise trying applesauce for the first time. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.